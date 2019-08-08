Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stake Boosted by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 2,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 16.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.80. 31,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,372. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

