RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Shares Up 1.3%

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $57.80, 1,828,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDS-A shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RDS-A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58.

About RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

