Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,041. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

