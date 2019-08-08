Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently:

8/6/2019 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $418.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.

8/1/2019 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2019 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $364.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Northrop Grumman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

7/25/2019 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $368.00.

7/10/2019 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $364.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $361.42 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $363.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.84.

Get Northrop Grumman Co alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.