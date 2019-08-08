Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centrica (CNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centrica (LON: CNA) recently:

8/8/2019 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 83 ($1.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2019 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2019 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Centrica had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 67.60 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.55. Centrica PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.65 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72.

Get Centrica PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.94%.

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne purchased 40,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($49,131.06). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,972.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.