Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €58.50 ($68.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DHER traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.24 ($52.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -220.68. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €49.88 ($58.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

