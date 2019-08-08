Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2019 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

7/10/2019 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2019 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $149,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,592 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,562.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 301.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.