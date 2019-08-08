Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,520,000 after buying an additional 3,143,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,405,000. Bodenholm Capital AB bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,073,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,863,000 after acquiring an additional 517,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,736,000 after acquiring an additional 355,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,177. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,302 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

