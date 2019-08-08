Redwood Investments LLC Has $254,000 Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,403 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,232,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 357.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 115.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 167,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $8.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,366. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $192.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -190.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $5,046,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,529,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,170,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,187 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,682. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.