Redwood Investments LLC Sells 250,967 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250,967 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 267.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.50. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $319,363.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,589.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,364 shares of company stock worth $1,758,788 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

