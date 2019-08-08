Redwood Investments LLC Sells 796 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $765.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

