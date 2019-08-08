Redwood Investments LLC Sells 8,560 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.44. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

