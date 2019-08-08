Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,157,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,226,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,864,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.