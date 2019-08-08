Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,920,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

