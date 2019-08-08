Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

PBP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 11,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,143. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

