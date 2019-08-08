Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159,186 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,874. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

