Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

GE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 949,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,791,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

