Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,295,000 after buying an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,463,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,870,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,660,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 2,007,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

