Reik & CO. LLC Buys 260 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 75,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $573,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $85.71. 209,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,289. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

