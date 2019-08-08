Reik & CO. LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. J M Smucker comprises approximately 2.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 386,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,726. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

