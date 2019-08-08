RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.06. 71,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,264,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,306 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 138.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.