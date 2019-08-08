Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €71.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNO. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.10 ($80.35).

EPA RNO opened at €50.98 ($59.28) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.83.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

