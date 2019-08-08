Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repro-Med Systems had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,933. Repro-Med Systems has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01.

Get Repro-Med Systems alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Repro-Med Systems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.