Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endo International PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 144.21% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Endo International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $644.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Endo International by 94.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 61.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.