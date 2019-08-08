Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intact Financial (IFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intact Financial (TSE: IFC) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2019 – Intact Financial was given a new C$133.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$123.00 to C$134.00.

7/31/2019 – Intact Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$133.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$135.00.

7/31/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$124.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$121.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Intact Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$122.00.

7/19/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$122.00 to C$133.00.

IFC stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$125.11. 52,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$123.93. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 7.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total transaction of C$118,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,025.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

