Reserve Rights Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.15 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00258207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.01216775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00091632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,079,834,931 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

