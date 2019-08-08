Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,761. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

