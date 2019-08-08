Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 20.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $25,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000.

RPG traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.35. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,105. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

