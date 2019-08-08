REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.96% of REX American Resources worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 29,250.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49. REX American Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $443.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.08). REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

