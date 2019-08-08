Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 142,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $42.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

