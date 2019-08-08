Richard H. Lenny Sells 20,153 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 4,356,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

