Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.94% and a negative net margin of 111.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 957,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In other news, CFO Dean L. Schorno purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $99,526.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

