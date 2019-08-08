Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 52,173 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$403.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$377.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

