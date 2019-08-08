Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,618. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

