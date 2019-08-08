Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Middleby by 156.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Middleby by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 128,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Middleby by 26.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Middleby by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.64. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

