Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.85 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,932.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

