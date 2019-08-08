Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,552,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,703,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,252,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

