Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $135,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 794.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 384,410 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,213,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,832,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,000,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.41. 8,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.83. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 102.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.