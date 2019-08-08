Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 16,612.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after acquiring an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Align Technology by 138.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Align Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

In related news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,871. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

