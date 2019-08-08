Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 25,018 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 101.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 140.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 781,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,776. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

