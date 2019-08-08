Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 55,732 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,732 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

PVH traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 11,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

