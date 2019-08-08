Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after buying an additional 12,896,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after buying an additional 6,400,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after buying an additional 709,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after buying an additional 1,714,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 98,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,042. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

