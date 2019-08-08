Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105.78 ($14.45).

RR stock traded up GBX 41.40 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 771.40 ($10.08). The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a PE ratio of -5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.94. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,944 ($2,540.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 694 shares of company stock valued at $582,022 in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

