Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,101,000 after purchasing an additional 439,044 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 588,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,105. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.