Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.49% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.