Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 113,350 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,350 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 1,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

