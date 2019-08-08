Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 221,553 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,553 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kroger worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Kroger by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

KR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

