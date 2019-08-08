Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 62,644 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,644 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Bancorp worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in First Bancorp by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,018. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $184,480 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

