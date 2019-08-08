Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $10.20 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 378,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,982 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,045,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $33,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 15,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $494,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $441,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,832. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.