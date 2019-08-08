Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,571 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,220,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 344,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $398.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

